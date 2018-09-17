New Sabrina Photos: Ross Lynch as Dark 'Prince,' Witchy Aunts and More

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have not yet begun, but the streaming service is tiding you over with a fresh batch of photos from its upcoming drama series.

Premiering Friday, Oct. 26, Sabrina — recently recommended by multiple TVLine staffers as a fall series to watch — puts a dark spin on the titular teenage witch’s upbringing, with Sabrina (Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka) facing off against a bevy of sinister enemies. (Watch the first teaser trailer here.)

In the attached gallery, 10 new snapshots from the series introduce us to several characters in Sabrina’s life, including:

* Sabrina’s boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle (played by Ross Lynch, Austin & Ally), who is described as the “Prince Charming” of this dark fairy tale… and is also completely unaware of the forces keeping him and Sabrina apart

* Sabrina’s aunts, the stern Zelda (Miranda Otto, Homeland) and the nurturing Hilda (Lucy Davis, Better Things)

* Nicholas Scratch (relative newcomer Gavin Leatherwood), a young, handsome warlock who befriends Sabrina at the Academy of Unseen Arts

The photos also offer a glimpse at Sabrina’s best friends Rosalind and Susie, as well as her warlock cousin Ambrose, her teacher Mary Wardwell, a trio of mean-looking witches known as the Weird Sisters and Father Blackwood, the dean of the Academy of Unseen Arts.

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see the latest photos from Sabrina, then hit the comments with your hopes for the series!