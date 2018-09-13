Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Teaser: The Teenage Witch Is Reborn on Netflix

Sabrina Spellman may be celebrating her 16th birthday, but we’re the ones getting a gift: the long-awaited trailer for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the first season of which arrives on Friday, Oct. 26 — just in time for a pre-Halloween binge.

Based on the series of comic books by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the teen witch’s upbringing as a pitch-dark journey, pitting Sabrina (played by Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka) against all manner of unholy enemies, from everyday bullies… to the devil himself.

The series also stars Miranda Otto (Homeland) as Zelda Spellman, Sabrina’s “serious” aunt; Lucy Davis (Better Things) as Hilda Spellman, the “fun” aunt; Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally) as Harvey Kinkle, Sabrina’s dreamy mortal boyfriend; newcomer Chance Perdomo as Ambrose, Sabrina’s pansexual warlock cousin; Jaz Sinclair (The Vampire Diaries) as Rosalind Walker, Sabrina’s BFF and the mayor’s daughter; Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who) as Mary Wardell, Sabrina’s teacher who becomes possessed by “Madam Satan”; Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Prudence, Sabrina’s rival at the Academy of the Unseen Arts; and Richard Coyle (Covert Affairs) as Father Blackwood, the mysterious High Priest of the Church of Night.

The show has already been renewed for a second season. Hit PLAY on the Chilling teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Is this what you were expecting from Netflix’s Sabrina?