Best & Worst New Shows: The TVLine Staff Shares Its Picks... and Passes

Throughout the next two months, dozens of new series will make their debuts, jockeying for top priority on your DVRs. But which freshman fare is actually worth your precious time?

To help you sort through TV’s fresh batch of comedies and dramas — premiering not just on the broadcast networks, but also on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and Facebook Watch — our staff has consumed this fall’s pilots and boiled them down to the shows you should absolutely watch… or definitely skip.

In the attached gallery, each TVLine editor has made his or her case for three fall TV picks, plus one pass. (As is tradition, we made our selections without revealing them to one another, so any overlap is purely coincidental. It’s more fun that way, no?)

It’s worth noting that screeners were unavailable for several new/”new” series, including the highly anticipated Roseanne offshoot The Conners, The Originals spinoff Legacies and Netflix’s mysterious Maniac. Since we limit our picks/passes strictly to shows we’ve actually seen, such programs were not up for consideration.

Last year, six of the TVLine staff’s collective 11 “WATCH!” recommendations apparently were heeded and wound up renewed. (The Mayor and Kevin (Probably), we miss you most of all.) Similarly, five of us advised you to “SKIP!” 9JKL, and you very much did.

Scroll through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see our picks and passes for the 2018 fall TV season, then hit the comments with the shows you plan to try!