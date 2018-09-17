Amy Sherman-Palladino Wins Emmys for Writing, Directing a Comedy Series

Mrs. Maisel apparently isn’t the only one who’s marvelous.

Amy Sherman-Palladino picked up back-to-back Emmys Monday night when she won the trophies for Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“My panic room’s going to be so pretty!,” she quipped, a statuette in each hand, after she danced out on stage to accept her second award in just a few minutes’ time.

The wins were just two of the Amazon series’ 14 nominations; star Rachel Brosnahan walked away with the Lead Actress in a Comedy category win a few moments later.

In a recent interview with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, Gilmore Girls creator AS-P jokingly called the nomination recognition “ridiculous” and gave credit for the show’s success to its entire team.

“This is a very big show. If any one piece of this show falters, the whole thing crumbles in on itself,” she said. “And we have so many unbelievably talented people here… and everyone is working at their highest possible level, so I’m really happy about that…But I never felt like you should judge your work or your job by how many parties you get to go to.”

