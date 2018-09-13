Westworld: Aaron Paul Joins Sci-Fi Drama's Cast Ahead of Season 3

These violent delights have violent ends, bitch!

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has signed on for Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld, our sister site Deadline reports.

No word yet on whom the Emmy-winning actor will play, but he reportedly will be a series regular.

Best known for playing Bad guy Jesse Pinkman, a part that earned him three Supporting Actor Drama Emmys, Paul’s other TV credits include The Path, Black Mirror and BoJack Horseman. He’ll next appear in the Apple anthology drama Are You Sleeping, which should not conflict with the Westworld gig.

Thursday afternoon, Paul posted on Instagram about the part. “Feeling blessed and humbled to finally be able to mention this little secret of mine,” he wrote. “Thank you Jonah [Nolan, series co-creator] and Lisa [Joy, series co-creator] for allowing me to come play in your park. See you all very soon.”

The sci-fi drama’s Season 2 finale revealed, among other plot points, that The Man in Black is (at some point in the future) a host and that Dolores had been reborn in the body of a host designed to look like Delos executive Charlotte. TVLine didn’t love the 90-minute episode; HBO president Casey Bloys later remarked that “What I love about Westworld is the people who love it really love it. Even the people who dislike it [want to discuss it.’ For a show to arouse that kind of feeling, that’s what we want.”