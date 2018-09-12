The Conners Premiere Photos: Is Jackie Delivering Bad News About Roseanne?

ABC on Wednesday released the first batch of photos from the series premiere of Roseanne offshoot The Conners. Among them is the above group shot, which captures what looks like a particularly heavy moment between Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky.

The premiere synopsis hints at doom for Roseanne Conner. In the episode, titled “Keep on Truckin'” (airing Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8/7c), “a sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” Series star John Goodman previously hinted at a killer premiere twist involving his longtime TV wife (which you can read about here).

Additional photos from the spinoff’s debut feature various members of the family in Dan and Roseanne’s kitchen. Dan toasts grandson Mark as he does his homework, and Darlene and Becky pay off some bills. Another picture features a sea of (condolence?) casseroles on the counter behind Jackie and Darlene.