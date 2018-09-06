TVLine Items: Swamp Thing Finds His Lady, Forever Vet on Hulu and More

Crystal Reed just can’t quit DCTV: The Gotham baddie has landed the lead role in Swamp Thing, the DC Universe streaming service’s upcoming series based on characters from Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson.

Per our sister site Deadline, Reed will star as Abby Arcane, a CDC researcher who returns to her Louisiana stomping grounds in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus — only to discover that the swamp holds horrifying and wondrous secrets.

DC Universe will launch on Saturday, Sept. 15 — aka Batman Day — while Swamp Thing is expected to debut on the streaming platform in 2019.

In addition to her turn as Gotham‘s Sofia Falcone, Reed is best known for Teen Wolf, where she played hunter Allison Argent.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hulu has nabbed U.S. distribution rights for Harrow, the Australian drama starring Forever alum Ioan Gruffudd as a forensic pathologist with no respect for authority. Season 1 of the series will be available to stream on Friday, Sept. 7.

* Paramount Network’s First Wives Club adaptation has found its third lead in Ryan Michelle Bathe (Empire, Army Wives). Per our sister site Deadline, she will play Ari, a “confident, type-A attorney” who is able to use her courtroom prowess to help her best friends from college reclaim their independence.

* Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Tim Robinson (Detroiters), Kevin Dunn (Veep) and Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black) will guest-star on Season 3 of Documentary Now! Lyonne will appear in “Long Gone,” an episode that chronicles the life of a jazz musician (Fred Armisen), while the others will star in “Any Given Saturday Afternoon,” which follows the professional bowling circuit.

* Showtime’s The Chi has tapped a trio of actors to recur in Season 2, per Variety: Kimberly Hebert Gregory (Vice Principals) as attorney Kimberly Hendricks; Carl Lumbly (Alias) as Walter Dion Burkes, founder of the 63rd St. Mob; and Curtiss Cook (House of Cards) as South Side businessman Douda.

* HBO has released a new trailer for its Jennifer Garner-led comedy Camping, premiering Sunday, Oct. 14. Watch it below: