First Wives Club Reboot Casts Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau as Leads

The new First Wives Club has just found its first two members. Grammy Award winner Jill Scott (Black Lightning) and comedienne Michelle Buteau (Enlisted) have nabbed starring roles in the upcoming Paramount Network reboot, Deadline reports.

The half-hour comedy is a loose adaptation of the 1996 feature film. The series hails from Girls Trip scribe Tracy Oliver, and chronicles the lives of three women — Ari, Bree and Hazel — who band together in the wake of their respective divorces. Scott is set to play Hazel, a onetime music superstar whose career was sidelined by her own husband/manager Sean. Buteau, meanwhile, will play Bree, a doctor and mother who learns to harness her sexual energy after ditching her no-good cheat of a man. The role of Ari has not yet been cast.

A reboot of First Wives Club was first in development at TV Land back in 2016. That version was set to star Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Megan Hilty (Smash) and Vanessa Lachey (Dads), but never got past the pilot stage.

First Wives Club is scheduled to begin production on its 10-episode first season this fall, and is on track to premiere in 2019. It joins Paramount’s fledgling roster of originals, including the recently renewed Kevin Costner drama Yellowstone and the Alicia Silverstone-fronted sitcom American Woman.