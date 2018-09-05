American Woman Cancelled at Paramount Network After One Season

The party’s over for American Woman: Paramount Network has cancelled the Alicia Silverstone-starring ’70s-set dramedy after just one season, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Silverstone starred as Bonnie, a mom in 1970s Beverly Hills who leaves her cheating husband to raise her two daughters by herself. (The show was based on the childhood of executive producer and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.) Newly single, Bonnie dives headfirst into a job market dominated by men, and a dating world filled with sexually liberated swingers and psychedelic drugs, with help from her pals Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels).

Debuting in June, American Woman notched less than 600,000 total viewers with its series premiere. It wrapped up its 11-episode freshman season last month. Paramount Network is currently refashioning its lineup of original series, bringing over the TV Land comedy Younger for its upcoming sixth season — a move that likely sealed American Woman‘s fate — and also ordering new dramedy Emily in Paris from creator Darren Star.

(P.S. Want to see what other cable shows have been renewed or cancelled? Check out TVLine’s handy-dandy Cable TV Renewal Scorecard for a comprehensive breakdown of what’s in and what’s out.)

Are you disco-disappointed that American Woman won’t see a second season? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.