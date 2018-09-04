Will & Grace Promo Asks: Is Everyone Getting Married in Season 10?

Looks like Will & Grace will be keeping New York City’s wedding planners plenty busy this season.

In a new promo released by NBC on Tuesday — which you can watch above — Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are attending a wedding when the bride prepares to toss the traditional bouquet… and all four of them trample over innocent bystanders in a desperate attempt to catch it. As the old friends elbow each other out of the way, the tagline announces: “Being single is so last season.”

So how many of them are actually going to be walking down the aisle this season? Last season’s finale did end with a pair with engagements: Jack accepted a whirlwind proposal from new boyfriend Estefan, and Grace’s dad and Will’s mom announced (to Will and Grace’s horror) that they’re also getting hitched. Knowing Jack’s romantic history, though, the chances of him making a sacred lifelong commitment aren’t exactly one hundred percent.

Plus, the other three have love interests of their own: Alec Baldwin will be back this season as Karen’s old flame Malcolm (never mind the fact that she’s technically still married), Matt Bomer is guest-starring as a TV news anchor who dates Will, and David Schwimmer will recur as a fresh romantic partner for Grace. So really, all four of them could be tasting wedding cake by the time Season 10 is over — which begins, by the way, on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c on NBC.

