Will & Grace: David Schwimmer to Recur in Season 10 as Grace's [Spoiler]

It’s not a Will & Grace/Friends crossover, but it’s the next best thing.

David Schwimmer is returning to NBC with a recurring role in Will & Grace‘s upcoming 10th season, the network announced Wednesday.

The actor has been tapped to play Grace’s new love interest. Further details about the role aren’t yet available, but our sister site Deadline reports that Schwimmer’s arc will tentatively span five episodes. He joins a Season 10 guest roster that also includes Alec Baldwin, Mary McCormack and comedienne Chelsea Handler.

Since ending his decade-long run as Friends‘ Ross Geller, Schwimmer has earned an Emmy nod for his work as Robert Kardashian in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He also starred in AMC’s one-and-done restaurant drama Feed the Beast, and he briefly reunited with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc in their respective Showtime series Web Therapy and Episodes.

There could be more Friends reunions happening in the future, too: Jennifer Aniston recently said she “fantasizes” about getting the Central Perk gang back together for a potential revival. (Kathleen Turner, meanwhile, would probably not be interested in such a reunion, after telling Vulture that she “didn’t feel very welcomed” by the cast during her arc as Chandler’s transgender father.)

Season 10 of Will & Grace kicks off Thursday, Oct. 4, at 9/8c on NBC. Are you looking forward to Schwimmer’s appearance?