Kathleen Turner 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' by the Friends Cast

The Friends may have promised to be there for one another, but their theme song’s mantra apparently didn’t apply to recurring guest Kathleen Turner.

Turner, who played Chandler’s transgender father in three episodes of the NBC sitcom, reveals in a new interview that she didn’t exactly feel embraced by the six amigos.

“I’ll be quite honest, which is my wont: I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast,” Turner tells Vulture. “I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown — and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally it was one of the older crew members that said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.’ The Friends actors were such a clique — but I don’t think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered.”

It’s unclear whether Turner is referring to her first episode (pictured above), during which Chandler and Monica travel to Vegas to invite her to their wedding, or the actual wedding episode(s), which also found Turner slipping into a sequined gown.

As for the talent of the Friends cast, Turner declines to comment, saying, “Maybe if I’d had months to work with them, I’d be in a better position to evaluate their skill. But I could only judge based on the period I worked on the show, which wasn’t long. I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see camaraderie on the screen.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Turner has spoken less-than-favorably about Friends, even this year. During a February interview with Gay Times, she said, “I don’t think [the show has] aged well. It was a 30-minute sitcom. It became a phenomenon, but no one ever took it seriously as a social comment.”

And if we’re talking about the show’s representation of LGBT people — and homophobia in general — you can’t say she’s wrong after watching this compilation of cringeworthy moments:

Your thoughts on Turner’s recollection of her time on Friends? Drop ’em in a comment below.