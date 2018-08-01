Jennifer Aniston 'Fantasizes' About a Friends Revival (And There's Another TV Reboot She'd Like to Do, Too)

A reunion for the Friends gang at Central Perk? Save a seat on the big orange couch for Jennifer Aniston.

The former Rachel Green addresses the eternal question of a possible Friends revival in a new interview with InStyle, admitting that she does “fantasize” about the prospect of reuniting with her cast mates from NBC’s hit ’90s sitcom. “Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it,” she reveals. “I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had.”

Aniston — who’s set to star with Reese Witherspoon in a morning-show drama series for Apple — admits she doesn’t know what a revamped Friends “would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.” (It’ll technically be a revival, not a reboot, since the original cast would be back… but who are we to argue with Jennifer Aniston?) But one of her former co-stars is still a staunch holdout, she says: “I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked [about a revival] anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it.”

And if a full Friends revival never comes to pass, Aniston has her eyes on rebooting another beloved TV sitcom: “We [could] just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture.” Hmmm… would they have to change the theme song to “Thank You for Being Friends,” though?

Would you tune in to watch the Friends ladies in a new-look Golden Girls? Drop your thoughts on that, and a true Friends revival, in a comment below.