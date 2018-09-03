Roseanne Barr 'Neutral' on Conners: 'I'm Not Going to Curse or Bless It'

Don’t expect Roseanne Barr to give a review of The Conners when it premieres next month.

During a new interview with conservative radio personality Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Barr said she is “staying neutral” about ABC’s upcoming Roseanne spinoff, which will not include Barr in any capacity.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it. I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do,” Barr said on the podcast. “I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it.”

Barr had previously appeared on Boteach’s podcast in May — shortly after ABC had placed a series order for The Conners — and expressed regret for the racist tweet that led to Roseanne‘s cancellation.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses,” she said at the time. “I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance… I’m a lot of things, a loud mouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake.”

In a later interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Barr maintained that it was “a political tweet,” and not a racist one, that got her fired, adding that “[ABC] should be so lucky that they’ll ever get anywhere near” the ratings that Roseanne‘s revival delivered.

The Conners — which will feature a new opening title sequence in its first episode — premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7c on ABC.