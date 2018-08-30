ABC on Thursday released the first footage from The Good Doctor Season 2, which finds Dr. Shaun Murphy dealing with the fallout from his surgical mishap in last March’s finale.

In the above trailer, Andrews, who’s succeeding Glassman as hospital president, doesn’t have any patience for Shaun’s shortcomings. As such, Jared (departing series regular Chuku Modu) — who knows a thing or two about being on Andrews’ bad side — warns Shaun that things won’t be so easy moving forward.

Also glimpsed in the footage is House vet Lisa Edelstein, who comes on board this fall as Glassman’s oncologist Dr. Blaize. Glassman, meanwhile, is having something of an identity crisis. “I am damn smart, and I am a damn good surgeon,” he says. “And if I can’t be those things, I don’t know who I’d be.”

As previously reported, Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park) and Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim) have all been made full-fledged series regulars. Additionally, Paige Spara, who appeared in the first half of Season 1 as Shaun’s neighbor and love interest Lea, has also been bumped up to series regular.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 24, at 10/9c on ABC, following the Season 27 (!) premiere of Dancing With the Stars. Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Season 2, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.