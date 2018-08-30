Supernatural Video: Claire Learns Her Fate in Wayward Sisters Deleted Scene

Before Wayward Sisters‘ Claire Novak escaped death, she once feared a grim ending to her story, as seen in this exclusive deleted scene from Supernatural Season 13.

As viewers will recall, Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) warned her surrogate daughter Claire (Kathryn Newton) about Patience’s (Clark Backo) deadly vision in the potential spinoff’s backdoor pilot. The psychic teen then filled in the details. But in the above video, Claire learns her fate during a different exchange.

“What exactly did you see?” Claire asks as she, Patience and dreamwalker Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) drive during a rainy, ominous night.

“I saw you in Jody’s arms,” Patience replies. Not so bad, right? “Dead,” she adds. Of course, it was Kaia who ultimately met her end in the episode, while Jody was actually cradling a distraught Claire.

As for the future of Waywards Sisters, the pilot wasn’t picked up to series in May, with CW President Mark Pedowitz explaining that the network “did not feel, creatively, that the show was where we wanted it to be. And we felt we had a better shot with [Originals spinoff] Legacies.” Earlier this month at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Pedowitz added, “We were very happy with the women who were in the Wayward Sisters spinoff. We had a certain number of slots this year. So it just didn’t get there.” However, Jody and other members of the ensemble are expected to return as guest stars during Supernatural Season 14 (premiering Thursday, Oct. 11 on The CW).

The clip above — and many more extras — can be found on Supernatural: The Complete Thirteenth Season, available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 4.