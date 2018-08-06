Supernatural: Likely No 'Franchise Beyond' Sam and Dean, CW Boss Says

After two attempts at a Supernatural spinoff, CW President Mark Pedowitz has come to the conclusion that what makes the long-running hit drama so successful is its leading men.

“I am concerned… it may be [stars] Jared [Padalecki] and Jensen [Ackles]. And there may not be a franchise beyond that,” Pedowitz admitted at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Monday.

However, “if there’s a great idea that [the producers] want to go forward with, we’re open to listening. It is a great franchise,” Pedowitz added.

The show’s most recent effort at a backdoor pilot for an offshoot, Wayward Sisters, failed to get a series pickup. The episode — Season 13’s tenth hour — followed Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes), Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) and a group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Jody’s surrogate daughters Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen) were joined by psychic Missouri Moseley’s granddaughter Patience Turner (Clark Backo) and dreamwalker Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip).

“We were very happy with the women who were in the Wayward Sisters spinoff,” Pedowitz said during the executive session. “We had a certain number of slots this year. So it just didn’t get there.”

Wayward Sisters was not The CW’s first attempt at a Supernatural spinoff: Back in 2014, the network developed Supernatural: Bloodlines, billed as a “sweeping drama about the mafia-esque monster families that, unknowingly to humans, run the underbelly of Chicago and who are being tracked by a newly minted hunter.” Airing as a Season 9 episode, the project never made it beyond the pilot stage.

Supernatural Season 14 — featuring the show’s 300th episode! — premieres on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8/7c on The CW.