TVLine Items: VanSanten Joins Space Drama, God's Early Preview and More

Shantel VanSanten’s Shooter follow-up sounds out of this world: The Flash and One Tree Hill vet is set to co-star in Ronald D. Moore’s space race drama for Apple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The as-yet-untitled series imagines a world where the global space race of the 1960s never ended. VanSanten is set to play Karen Baldwin, wife of astronaut Edward Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman).

Also joining the cast is Wrenn Schmidt (The Looming Tower), who has come onboard as NASA engineer Margo Madison. Apple has yet to announce when its in-the-works streaming service will arrive, let alone any premiere dates for its shows.

VanSanten’s casting comes just two weeks after Shooter‘s cancellation was first confirmed. The USA Network drama will end its three-season run on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 10/9c.

* CBS will offer early access to God Friended Me‘s pilot episode on Friday, Aug. 31 at 2 pm ET, via the CBS app, CBS All Access, CBS.com, iTunes, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram’s IGTV. The new fall dramedy — which stars The Mayor‘s Brandon Micheal Hall as an atheist whose life is forever changed after he is “friended” by God on social media — makes its broadcast debut on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30/7:30c.

* Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) is set to star opposite Ben Kingsley in the forthcoming Epix drama Our Lady, LTD, Deadline reports. The series, which is expected to premiere in 2019, centers on James (Simpson), a young grifter who attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), only to discover that the clergyman is far more dangerous than he appears.

* Max Greenfield (New Girl, The Neighborhood), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and Brenda Song (Pure Genius) are set to host the Stand Up to Cancer pre-show It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up to Cancer, streaming Friday, Sept. 7, at 7/6c on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Guests will include Ken Jeong, Olivia Holt, Beth Behrs and Uzo Aduba, Variety reports.

* Tracey Ullman’s Show will return for its third season on Friday, Sept. 28 at midnight, on HBO.

