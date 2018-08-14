Joel Kinnaman to Star in Apple's Space Race Drama From Ronald D. Moore

Joel Kinnaman is blasting off with the man behind Battlestar Galactica: The Killing star will star in Ronald D. Moore’s upcoming space race drama series for Apple.

The untitled drama, created and executive-produced by Moore, imagines a world where the global space race of the 1960s never ended, with Kinnaman starring as top NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin. Michael Dorman (Patriot) and Sarah Jones (Sons of Anarchy, Big Love) have also been added to the cast as married NASA employees Gordo and Tracy Stevens. (Our sister site Deadline broke the casting news first.) The project from Moore — who’s also currently an EP on Starz’s Outlander — scored a series order from Apple’s still-to-come streaming service back in December.

Kinnaman is best known for playing detective Stephen Holder in the moody crime drama The Killing, which ran for four seasons on AMC and Netflix. He had a recent arc on House of Cards as presidential candidate Will Conway, and starred in the freshman season of Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Altered Carbon. He’s also slated to reunite with The Killing co-star Mireille Enos in Amazon’s upcoming series adaptation of the 2011 teen assassin film Hanna.

Does the thought of Kinnaman in an astronaut uniform make this Apple series a must-see? Weigh in on the casting in the comments.