Fresh Off the Boat: Jaleel White to Guest-Star as Part of ABC's New TGIF

ABC is bringing some ’90s nostalgia to its new TGIF lineup.

Jaleel White, best known for playing nerdy Steve Urkel on Family Matters, will guest-star on a Season 5 episode of Fresh Off the Boat, TVLine has learned.

White will appear in one installment as Calvin, the sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership where Randall Park’s Louis buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership, but he is forced to play second fiddle whenever his boss comes to visit.

Since wrapping his nine-year run as Family Matters‘ Urkel — a character that also popped up on fellow ’90s series Full House and Step by Step — White has appeared on numerous shows including House, NCIS and Psych. His more recent credits include CBS’ one-and-done comedy Me, Myself & I and the possibly-cancelled NBC mockumentary Trial & Error.

ABC’s TGIF lineup will be familiar territory for him: The comedy block (which is relaunching this fall with Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless) was once the home of Family Matters, as well as Boy Meets World, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and other now-classics.

Fresh Off the Boat‘s fifth season kicks off Friday, Oct. 5, at 8/7c on ABC. Are you looking forward to White’s appearance? Tell us in the comments.