The Resident Admits Revolution's Daniella Alonso for Season 2 Role

The Resident has paged Revolution alumna Daniella Alonso for a recurring role in its second season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The actress will appear in multiple Season 2 episodes as Zoey Barlow, a strong single mother whose two adopted children both have chronic illnesses. With a firecracker attitude and a warm heart, Zoey is described as the kind of mom who gets down on the floor to play with her kids, and the Chastain Park Memorial team will root for her small, loving family as they battle the unimaginable.

Though she is best known for playing Nora Clayton on Revolution‘s first season, Alonso’s extensive TV resumé also includes roles on Animal Kingdom, Being Mary Jane and The Night Shift. TV's Big Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The Resident has added several new faces to its Season 2 ranks so far: Jenna Dewan (Supergirl) will recur in the show’s sophomore year as Julian Lynn, a smart and sophisticated medical device rep, while Frasier‘s Jane Leeves is joining the ensemble as Dr. Kitt Voss, the hospital’s new star orthopedic surgeon. (But don’t get too attached to any new characters, seeing as one of them could be getting killed off before the season is over.)

The show has also upped Malcolm-Jamal Warner (as Dr. AJ Austin) and Glenn Morshower (as Marshall Winthrop, Conrad’s father) to series regulars, while original cast members Merrin Dungey, Melina Kanakaredes and Moran Atias will not be back for the second season.