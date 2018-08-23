The Resident EP Teases Potential Season 2 Death: 'There Are Several Characters That Could Exit Our World'

One of The Resident‘s upcoming medical emergencies might hit a little too close to home.

Ahead of the Fox drama’s Season 2 debut, executive producer Todd Harthan is hinting at a character death that could rock the halls of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital moving forward.

Harthan first alluded to the death earlier this month, when he cryptically hoped for viewers “to get attached to all of these characters this season, because… not everyone survives Season 2.”

Pressed for details in a subsequent interview — tied to our forthcoming Fall TV Preview — Harthan tells TVLine it will be “a bit of a guessing game” as to which sophomore-year character could potentially leave the show — and there will be more than one possibility.

“What you’ll find in the first six episodes are several characters on the board that legitimately could exit our world, one way or another. That’s both returning and new,” he teases.

The Resident has already set a precedent for major character exits: In addition to the death of cancer patient Lily, the show has written out Dr. Lane Hunter (played by Melina Kanakaredes) and Chastain Park’s ex-CEO Claire Thorpe (Merrin Dungey).

But in Season 2, according to Harthan, “there are more characters on the board that you’re going to be invested in, that you’re going to care about, that you’re going to be rooting for, who are either in medical or physical danger.”

The Resident returns Monday, Sept. 24, at 8/7c on Fox. What are your early theories on a potential big death in Season 2?