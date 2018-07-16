The Resident Season 2: Jenna Dewan Tapped for Charismatic Recurring Role

Another new face will be walking the halls of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital this fall: Jenna Dewan will recur on The Resident‘s second season, TVLine has learned.

Dewan, currently a host and mentor on NBC's World of Dance, will appear on the Fox drama as Julian Lynn, a sharp and sophisticated medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. A former dancer, Julian got her life back with the help of a device, and now she's passionate about helping others do the same. Throughout the season, Julian gradually becomes aware of the lack of transparency in her chosen field and realizes there may be dangerous issues ahead.

In addition to her World of Dance gig, Dewan’s TV credits include Supergirl, American Horror Story and Witches of East End. She’s also slated to co-star in the musical drama Mixtape, which was recently picked up at Netflix after Fox passed on the pilot.

As previously reported, The Resident will be without three original cast members when it returns this fall: Merrin Dungey (ex-CEO Claire Thorpe), Melina Kanakaredes (incarcerated oncologist Lane Hunter) and Moran Atias (Chastain Park’s little-seen PR chief Renata Morali), though Dungey and Kanakaredes’ exits had been foreshadowed during Season 1.

Meanwhile, the show has promoted Malcolm-Jamal Warner (as Dr. AJ Austin) and Glenn Morshower (as Conrad’s father, Marshall Winthrop) to series regulars for Season 2. Frasier vet Jane Leeves is also joining in the series-regular role of Dr. Kitt Voss, the hospital’s new star orthopedic surgeon.

The Resident Season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 24, at 8/7c on Fox. Are you happy to hear Dewan will be part of the cast?