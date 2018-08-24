TVLine Items: Joshua Jackson's Netflix Gig, Good Place Casting News and More

Joshua Jackson is headed to court: The Affair actor has joined Netflix’s limited series Central Park Five, from writer/director Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar).

The four-episode drama tells the story of a 1989 case in which five Harlem teenagers were wrongfully convicted of raping a female jogger in New York’s Central Park. Jackson will play Mickey Joseph, a lawyer for one of the boys.

Also joining the star-studded cast are Blair Underwood (Quantico), Famke Janssen (The Blacklist), Christopher Jackson (Bull, Hamilton), Omar Dorsey (Queen Sugar, Ray Donovan), Adepero Oduye (12 Years a Slave), Aurora Perrineau (Chasing Life) and William Sadler (Power, Roswell).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) will recur during The Good Place Season 3 as a neuroscientist who works at the same university as Chidi, who seeks her help to “figure out if there’s something wrong with his brain,” creator Mike Schur tells EW.com.

* Supergirl has enlisted Anthony Konechny (Almost Human) to recur during Season 4 as DEO Agent Jensen, who struggles to find his footing after being recruited by Alex, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The Bold and the Beautiful has tapped Joe Lando (Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman‘s husband Byron Sully) to recur as Judge Craig McMullen, who presides over the custody battle between Dollar Bill Spencer and Katie Logan, EW.com reports.

* The Flash has cast America’s Got Talent contestant/contortionist Troy James to play Peter Merkel, aka Rag Doll, in a Season 5 episode, TV Insider reports.

* Netflix has acquired Stateside rights to The Great British Baking Show Seasons 8 through 10, in turn making the series a “Netflix Original” (in the U.S.).

* The HBO film My Dinner With Herve, exploring the unlikely friendship between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Fifty Shades‘ Jamie Dornan) and knife-wielding French actor Hervé Villechaize (Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage), will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8/7c.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?