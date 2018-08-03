Niecy Nash, Pitch's Kylie Bunbury and More Join Netflix's Central Park Five

Niecy Nash is sinking her claws into the true-crime genre.

The actress is one of five women to join Netflix’s upcoming miniseries Central Park Five, the streaming giant announced Friday.

The four-episode, scripted series will tell the story of a 1989 case in which five Harlem teenagers — Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana — were wrongfully accused of raping a female jogger in New York’s Central Park. The case became a tabloid sensation that ended with the teens’ conviction and prison sentencing — but after another man confessed to the crime years later, the five men were exonerated and released. They ultimately won a multimillion-dollar settlement from the city for their wrongful conviction.

Nash — who is currently starring in TNT’s crime drama Claws — has signed on to play Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise. Also freshly cast in the project: Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) as Angie Richardson, sister of Kevin Richardson; Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) as Sharone Salaam, mother of Yusef Salaam; Marsha Stephanie Blake (Orange Is the New Black) as Linda McCray, mother of Antron McCray; and Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) as Lisa, a friend of Korey Wise.

Previously announced cast members include Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Felicity Huffman. Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) will write and direct Central Park Five, which is slated for a 2019 release.