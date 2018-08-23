Timeless Wrap-Up Movie Update: When It Will Come Out, and More

It will be a very happy holiday season for Timeless fans, who will officially get closure with the NBC drama at the end of this year.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Timeless writers shared that the series’ two-part finale movie — which was announced in July following the show’s second cancellation — will air in December, with production slated to begin in October. A specific date and time have not yet been announced.

As revealed in the tweets below, series writer Lauren Greer (who penned the episode “The Day Reagan Was Shot”) will handle the script for the finale’s first hour, while Arika Lisanne Mittman (“Stranded,” “The Red Scare”) will write the second hour.

John Showalter, who has directed four previous Timeless installments, will helm both parts of the finale.

“We can’t wait to take all you #ClockBlockers on this incredible journey,” the writers said in a tweet. “We’re getting to make these two hours because of you.”

As previously reported, the entire Timeless cast — including Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit — are on board for the finale.

The Season 2 ender, which aired May 13, ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger: Future versions of Lucy and Wyatt arrived in the present-day bunker with a potential plan to save their dead teammate Rufus. (The No. 1 item on our finale wish list? Some resolution to that major twist, please!)

