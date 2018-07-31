Timeless Stars React to Finale Movie With Gratitude for Fans: 'Your Mission Is Complete, Clockblockers!'

The Lifeboat is officially making one last trip through time and space — and the stars of Timeless couldn’t be happier about it.

NBC announced on Tuesday that its cult drama, which was cancelled for a second time in June, will tie up loose ends via a two-hour finale, set to air sometime during the holidays.

Per the Peacock Net, the entire cast — including Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit — is on board for the finale, and several stars of the beloved series quickly took to social media with their reactions to the news:

Well #Clockblockers, you’ve done it again! Let’s do a 2 hour movie shall we? #SaveTimeless pic.twitter.com/BnsbdlEeFG — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) July 31, 2018

WE LOVE YOU #CLOCKBLOCKERS! You made it happen! Your mission is complete, #Clockblockers rule!#Timeless will be back for a two-part series finale on NBC.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

We’re gonna #SaveRufus! pic.twitter.com/ITxptegsd2 — Sakina Jaffrey (@sakinajaffrey) July 31, 2018

As recently as July 2, co-showrunner Shawn Ryan had told fans that the chances of Timeless finding a new home were very slim, given “considerable economic obstacles” and the actors’ expiring contracts, though discussions of a wrap-up movie were said to still be taking place despite the grim update.

The Season 2 finale, which aired May 13, ended with a doozy of a cliffhanger: Future versions of Lucy and Wyatt arrived in the present-day bunker with a potential plan to save their dead teammate Rufus.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” Ryan and co-showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

Your reactions to this Timeless news? Drop ’em in a comment below.