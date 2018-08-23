CBS Fall Teasers for NCIS, Big Bang, Criminal Minds and More: Who's Safe? Who's MIA? Who's in a Twitter War?

CBS has released a trickle of teasers for its returning series’ fall premieres, and more than a handful of characters are in the same peril we left them, while a few have emerged from their May finales (somewhat) unscathed.

Here are the highlights.

The Big Bang Theory (special Monday, Sept. 24 airing)

Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents (played by Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Raj insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war.

Young Sheldon (special Monday, Sept. 24 airing)

When Mary’s faith is shaken by a tragedy in the community, Sheldon becomes an unlikely ally.

Bull (Monday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c)

Bull returns to work following his heart attack with a new rich client for the firm to represent: an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying coverage of her liver transplant. (Who has left the show?)

NCIS (Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 pm)

One month after Vance was kidnapped, Gibbs is serving as the acting director in his absence while the team searches worldwide for his whereabouts. (Who is the new Abby?)

NCIS: New Orleans (Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 pm)

While Pride fights for his life in the ICU, the team scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him. NCIS‘ Mark Harmon guest-stars as, well, Gibbs.

MacGyver (Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 pm)

Three months after quitting the Phoenix Foundation and moving to Nigeria, Mac puts aside his differences with his father (new recurring player Tate Donovan) and returns when he hears Jack is the target of a murderous dictator he double-crossed.

Hawaii Five-0 (Friday, Sept. 28 at 9 pm)

In a retelling of the original series’ pilot, after Steve’s CIA agent friend is killed, McGarrett lets himself be captured by the group he thinks is responsible and endures a torturous sensory deprivation tank to find the killer. Also, Tani wrestles with whether or not she will tell McGarrett about the murder weapon she found at Adam’s house. (Get casting scoop!)

Blue Bloods (Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 pm)

Danny takes on a personal case involving a drug cartel member (Lou Diamond Phillips) who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house; Erin is given a promotion in the DA’s office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations; and Frank and Jaime have a disagreement when Jamie refuses to stop riding with Eddie.

NCIS: Los Angeles (Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9:30 pm)

Gravely injured and unable to communicate with the team in the U.S., Callen, Sam and Kensi, with an unconscious Deeks in tow (see exclusive photo), search for a safe way home as a cartel boss places a “dead or alive” bounty on their heads. Also, Mosely and retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (guest star Gerald McRaney) beseech their contacts in Mexico and D.C. for assistance with their missing colleagues.

SEAL Team (Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 9 pm)

Jason and Bravo Team head to the Gulf of Guinea to rescue American hostages after an oil platform is overtaken by armed militants. (Get casting scoop!)

Criminal Minds (Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10 pm)

When Reid and Garcia are abducted by Benjamin Merva aka The Messiah (guest star Michael Hogan), it’s up to the rest of the team to find them. The BAU in turn finds surprising clues in their own history to solve why the two heroes have been targeted by a mass murderer….

