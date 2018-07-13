Bull Exit Twist: Annabelle Attanasio Not Returning for Season 3

Bull‘s resident computer expert is powering down: Annabelle Attanasio, who has played TAC’s crackerjack information gatherer since the CBS drama’s 2016 launch, will not be returning for Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively. The actress informed Bull‘s Powers That Be of her desire to purse a new professional endeavor and they amicably accommodated her request. TV Cast Changes (2018-2019) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years,” Attanasio, the daughter of Bull exec producer Paul Attanasio, tells TVLine in an exclusive statement. “Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity. While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career, and am forever grateful to the show for supporting me on my creative journey. I loved my time on the show, and feel so lucky to have the support of the show’s producers, CBS, and most of all, my unbelievable castmates.”

Interestingly, Bull‘s Season 2 finale toyed with the fate of two characters, neither one of them Cable. (Weatherly’s titular alter ego suffered a heart attack, while Geneva Carr’s Marissa mulled her resignation.) A February storyline hinted at a possible Cable departure when Bull fired her from his TAC Team, but, weeks later, she was back in his employ.

A CBS rep declined to comment on how Cable would be written off he show.

Bull — which shifts to Mondays at 10/9c this fall — kicks off Season 3 on Sept. 24.