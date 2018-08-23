Lethal Weapon: Seann William Scott's Character Revealed in Season 3 Promo

Good news, lovers of chaos: Murtaugh’s new partner in the upcoming third season of Fox’s Lethal Weapon is just as much of a loose cannon as Riggs — possibly even more so. At least that’s what we’re gleaning from this brand-new promo, which gives us our first look at Seann William Scott‘s character in action.

For those just hearing about all of this for the first time, here’s some background: Clayne Crawford, who played Murtaugh’s partner Riggs during the Fox drama’s first two seasons, was fired after displaying hostile and violent behavior on set. Even after Crawford issued an apology for his actions, Warner Bros. decided not to renew his contract. The final nail in that coffin, so to speak, was ending Season 2 with Riggs being left for dead in the cemetery after taking a gunshot to the chest.

Of course, Wesley isn’t the only new face popping up on Lethal Weapon in Season 3. We’ll also meet Natalie Flynn (played by Psych‘s Maggie Lawson), Wesley’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. Though the couple hasn’t been together in more than 10 years, Wesley apparently moves to Los Angeles in order to be closer to Natalie and their kid.

