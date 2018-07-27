Lethal Weapon: Seann William Scott's Character ID'd, Maggie Lawson to Recur

The veil of secrecy surrounding Seann William Scott‘s Lethal Weapon character has been lifted ever so slightly.

According to our sister site Deadline, Scott — whose role was previously only described as a new partner for Damon Wayans’ Murtaugh — will play Wesley Cole, a war veteran and father, on Season 3 of the Fox drama.

Scott was tapped in May to replace co-lead Clayne Crawford, who was fired after he repeatedly displayed hostile and violent behavior on set. Though Crawford issued an apology for the incidents, Warner Bros. opted not to renew the actor’s contract. (At the end of Season 2, Crawford’s Riggs collapsed to the ground after getting shot by his half-brother, leaving the character’s fate unclear.)

Additionally, Psych alumna Maggie Lawson will recur in Season 3 as Natalie Flynn, the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Scott’s character. More than a decade after their relationship ended, Wesley has moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Natalie and his child.

In addition to her eight seasons (and a movie!) as Psych‘s Juliet O’Hara, Lawson’s recent TV credits include The Ranch, Santa Clarita Diet and Two and a Half Men.

Lethal Weapon returns for Season 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 9/8c on Fox. Will you continue to watch?