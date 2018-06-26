Lethal Weapon Season 3: Riggs Is Shot in the Cemetery — What Happens Next?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

Aw, Riggs, you were so close!

By the end of Lethal Weapon‘s Season 2 finale, rule-breaking detective Martin Riggs had apprehended his criminal father Nathan and decided to leave the Los Angeles Police Department. He and girlfriend Molly, along with her young son, planned to head back to Texas to make a fresh start.

Before he left town, though, Riggs stopped at his late wife’s grave for a final goodbye. “Look, it might be a while before I come by and visit,” he told Miranda, sitting by her headstone. “You know the only life I ever saw for myself was with you and my boy. I didn’t think I could have another future. Didn’t think I’d want one. But now I do. And that doesn’t mean I’m going to forget you. I’m just gonna let you go. But I love you. You’re always going to be with me.”

His smile faded, though, as he noticed Nathan’s other son, Garrett (also a criminal!), approach with a gun drawn. Martin stood, and his half-brother fired; the bullet hit him square in the chest. As Garrett walked away, Martin looked down dazedly and touched the blood streaming from the wound. He eventually fell to the ground.

Elsewhere, the newly promoted Capt. Murtaugh was driving when he heard the call come in over the police radio: Shots fired, officer down. At the gravesite, Riggs gasped for breath while The Boxer Rebellion’s mournful “Here I Am” played on the soundtrack.

Given Clayne Crawford’s controversial exit from the Fox series in May, there’s very little question that Riggs will make a miraculous recovery and decide that he wants to stick around Los Angeles. And though Seann William Scott has been hired to replace Crawford, he’s not a recast; he’ll play a new character — which means there’s still more than one way that Riggs’ time on the show can come to a close.

So what do you think, TVLine readers? Is Martin Riggs finally going to see his beloved Miranda once more? Or will Murtaugh get there in time to save his partner? Vote in the poll below to let us know how you think the cliffhanger will resolve when the series returns in the fall.