American Horror Story: Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott Back for Season 8

The residents of American Horror Story‘s Murder House are moving back in: Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott will be back for the FX thriller’s upcoming crossover season, TheWrap reports.

Britton and McDermott starred in Horror Story’s first season as married couple Vivien and Ben Harmon, who moved into the haunted home that gave Season 1 its name. It’s not yet confirmed that the actors will be reprising those specific roles, but it seems likely, given that Season 8 — titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse — will merge the worlds of Murder House and Coven (Season 3).

Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will also appear in Apocalypse as a grown-up version of evil Murder House baby Michael Langdon.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy recently shared a photo from the Season 8 set, which reunited Coven stars Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga and Stevie Nicks.

Also set to appear in Apocalypse, described as a nightmarish tale that “begins with the end of the world”: AHS alumni Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson and Jessica Lange.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10/9c on FX. Are you looking forward to Britton and McDermott’s returns?