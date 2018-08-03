American Horror Story: Jessica Lange Returning for Apocalypse

Jessica Lange is headed back to the American Horror Story universe. Franchise vet Sarah Paulson broke the news Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, announcing that the multiple-Emmy winner will guest star in the upcoming Apocalypse-themed Season 8.

According to Paulson, Lange will reprise her Season 1 Murder House role of Constance in Apocalypse‘s sixth episode, which will be directed by Paulson. (Season 8 is being billed as a crossover/sequel to Murder House and Season 3’s Coven.)

Lange exited Ryan Murphy’s FX phenom at the conclusion of Season 4 (aka Freak Show). Around that time, Murphy said he was determined to someday coax Lange back into the AHS fold.

“It always starts with a character for Jessica, so I think I’d have to present her with something she was very interested in,” Murphy explained. “Before, I was met with a really quick ‘No.’ Now, I’m hearing, ‘Well, let’s keep talking.’ So I thought that was a very good sign. … I think if I presented her with the right character, and it could work with her schedule, she might be interested. … That’s my hope.”