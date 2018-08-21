TVLine Items: Esai Morales on NCIS: LA, Fosters Bro in Good Trouble and More

Esai Morales is coming to NCIS: Los Angeles‘ aid: The NYPD Blue vet will recur during Season 10 of the CBS procedural as Deputy Director Gaines, our sister site Deadline reports.

Gaines — who will be introduced in a late October episode — is there to protect the team while a special prosecutor from the Department of Defense investigates the NCIS office and its employees.

“Following the rescue mission in Mexico from last season’s finale and this season’s premiere, our NCIS: Los Angeles team will face challenging repercussions, but they will have a new ally in the Deputy Director,” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill tells Deadline.

Morales’ many TV credits include How to Get Away With Murder, Chicago P.D., Ozark, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Caprica. The actor also recurred on Criminal Minds, where he played a similar “suit” role in Section Chief Mateo Cruz.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS, before moving to its regular 9 pm timeslot on Oct. 7.

* Noah Centineo will reunite with his Fosters siblings on the spinoff Good Trouble (premiering January 2019 on Freeform), the actor shared in an Instagram story. Centineo’s Jesus joins previously announced visiting family members Jude, and moms Lena and Stef.

* NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will guest-star in a Season 5 episode of iZombie as the zombie Zed, one of the only two city council members who didn’t flee the city before the wall went up, TVLine has learned. Since Zed’s counterpart is a human, the wheels of government have ground to a halt, leaving Peyton to effectively run the city. Star Rose McIver revealed the casting with an Instagram photo:

* The Netflix talker Norm Macdonald Has a Show will premiere on Friday, Sept. 14. The first season features guests Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton, Billy Joe Shaver and Lorne Michaels.

* American Gods cast members and executive producer Neil Gaiman will present a first look at Season 2 when the Starz drama stages its first official New York Comic-Con panel on Friday, Oct. 5.

