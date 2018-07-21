TVLine Items: Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show, Fear TWD Casts 5 and More

Confessions of a Former Teenage Drama Queen? Lindsay Lohan is set to headline a new reality-TV show for MTV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The unscripted series will focus on Lohan and her staff at her recently opened beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos. (Who knew?!?) The currently untitled program is being produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, which previously worked on her 2008 E! docuseries Living Lohan.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fear the Walking Dead Season 4B has added new cast members Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys), Tonya Pinkins (Gotham), Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans), Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation) and Stephen Henderson (The Newsroom), TV Guide reports. Character details have not yet been revealed.

* The Fosters‘ Sherri Saum and Teri Polo will guest-star in two episodes of their series’ upcoming spinoff Good Trouble, Freeform has announced.

You can’t get into #GoodTrouble without a little help from moms.@SherriSaum1 & @TeriPolo1 will be guest starring in #TheFosters spin-off, @GoodTrouble. PS. Go check out @GoodTrouble on IG to see the family reunion. pic.twitter.com/5TeFojR20L — The Fosters (@TheFostersTV) July 20, 2018

* Amazon’s Jack Ryan series, premiering Friday, Aug. 31, for Season 2 has cast Swedish actress Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) in the series-regular role of Harriet “Harry” Baumann, a sharply intelligent and intoxicatingly charming BND agent who crosses paths with the titular hero in South America.

* Amazon has announced that Lore Season 2 will be released on Friday, Oct. 19.

* Don Cheadle (House of Lies) will guest-star as Donald Duck’s intelligible voice (as a result of an inventive voice box) in DuckTales‘ Season 1 finale, airing Saturday, Aug. 18, at 9 am ET on Disney Channel.

* Nickelodeon has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming Invader ZIM TV-movie, Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus.

* Warner Bros. has released a sneak peek from DC Universe’s Young Justice: Outsiders. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?