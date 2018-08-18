Stranger Things' 'Darker' Season 3 Inspired by... Fletch?

Stranger Things‘ return is still a year away, but star David Harbour has already let slip a main source of inspiration for Season 3.

In a new interview with our sister site Variety, the two-time Emmy nominee reveals that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have partially modeled the next eight episodes after the 1985 action-comedy Fletch, starring Chevy Chase. “The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies… and Fletch is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from Stranger Things… and you certainly wouldn’t expect from a darker season,” Harbour says.

For those unfamiliar with the aforementioned film, Fletch revolves around an investigative reporter (Chase) who goes undercover for his next big story. While disguised as a homeless man, he’s approached by a wealthy suit who offers him a large sum of money to come to his home and kill him, all to avoid a terminal cancer diagnosis. When Fletch investigates, he discovers that the businessman is not in fact dying, and shenanigans ensue. (The film is currently available to stream on HBO Now.)

Word of the Fletch homage comes months after it was first announced that Jake Busey (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) would appear in Season 3 as Bruce, a journalist for the The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor. What’s more, Cary Elwes (Princess Bride) is set to play the “slick and sleazy” Mayor Kline.

Stranger Things‘ Summer 2019 return was recently confirmed by Netflix at the Television Critics’ Assoc. summer press tour. The third season delay had first been teased back in July, when the streaming service released a cheeky promo/local-style commercial for Hawkins’ new Starcourt Mall.

