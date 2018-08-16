Outlander Sets Season 4 Premiere Date

Hear those drums of autumn in the distance? It can only mean one thing: Outlander is on its way back for Season 4.

The time-travel drama will return on Sunday, November 4, at 8/7c, Starz announced Thursday. (Watch a teaser trailer.)

The new run of episodes will draw from Diana Gabaldon’s Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in the Outlander novel series. After a violent storm shipwrecked them in America at the end of Season 3, Jamie and Claire begin Season 4 reuniting with Jamie’s family in the Colonies and figuring out where to make their home. (There’s also the not-small matter of the approaching American Revolution…) Meanwhile, back in Boston, Brianna and Roger become privy to some information that could alter the course of the Frasers’ lives.

Per the official synopsis, Jamie and Claire “must negotiate a tenuous loyalty to the current British ruling class, despite Claire’s knowledge of the American Revolution to come. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet… in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family.”

Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Brianna and Roger navigate their complicated relationship and come across a piece of history that “makes both of them consider following in Claire’s footsteps.”

