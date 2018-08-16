Fox News Mistakenly Uses Photo of Patti LaBelle in Aretha Franklin Tribute

Fox News Channel on Thursday aired a photo of R&B singer Patti LaBelle in a tribute to the recently deceased Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The photo of LaBelle was in the background of a title card depicting Franklin’s lifespan, an image that was broadcast on the cable network shortly after news broke that Franklin, 76, had died at her Detroit home Thursday morning.

As shrewd Twitter users pointed out, the still photo of LaBelle appears to issue from when she sang for then President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2014.

The incorrect visual appeared during America’s Newsroom as hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith discussed Franklin’s immense talent and musical legacy.

The erroneous slide also can be seen at the end of a segment in which Hemmer and Smith interview one of Franklin’s former backup singers.

Fox News Channel spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.