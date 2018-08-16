Music Legend Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, Dead at 76

Legendary singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin, long known as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday in Detroit. She was 76.

Franklin started performing at a young age, when she would sing gospel music in the Detroit church where her father was a minister. Though she began singing professionally in the early 1960s, it was in 1967 that her musical career took off, after she signed with Atlantic Records. Before that decade was over, she had released such songs as “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “Think” and “Respect,” which went on to become classics. Her “Queen of Soul” moniker followed shortly after her initial commercial success.

The singer ultimately sold more than 75 million records worldwide, while becoming the most-charted female artist in Billboard’s history, with a total of 112 charted singles. Her many accolades included 18 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe win and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (the first female performer to receive such an honor).

Though she battled numerous health issues throughout her career, many of which were illnesses undisclosed at the time, Franklin continued to record songs and perform live until very recently; her last public stage appearance was at an Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in November 2017.

Franklin made her fair share of TV appearances, too. In addition to performing on dozens of late-night programs and award shows, she popped up on such series as Deal or No Deal and Dancing With the Stars. She also guest-starred as herself in a 1991 episode of Murphy Brown, in which she sang with Candice Bergen’s titular journalist, who was a massive Franklin fan. Watch their duet below:

Franklin’s songs, meanwhile, have been featured in countless films and TV shows during her decades-long career. Most recently, she provided the soundtrack for episodes of GLOW and Scandal, and her discography has long been honored on reality singing competitions including American Idol and The Voice.