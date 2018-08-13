Batwoman's Ruby Rose Rebukes Critics of Her Casting: 'I Wish We Would All Support Each Other and Our Journeys'

Ruby Rose issued a POW! BAM! ZONK! this weekend to those who have negative things to say about her recent casting in The CW’s Batwoman series-in-development.

The Orange Is the New Black alum, who last week landed the Arrowverse’s coveted role, left Twitter and turned off public comments on her Instagram account in order to avoid rampant criticism that she was not the right choice for the part.

Slated for a potential 2019 premiere, Batwoman would follow the adventures of Kate Kane — the second incarnation of the Batwoman character in DC Comics lore, introduced in 2006 — who is described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter.” The character first will appear in the Arrowverse crossover event in December.

Rose came out as a lesbian at age 12, a fact she noted in some of her final tweets.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that?” she posted, per several sources. “I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

Rose went on to note that when women and minorities “tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/love a challenge.” She also cited that the past month has been a “rollercoaster,” and that she would take a break from Twitter to focus on work. “If you need me,” she signed off, “I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”