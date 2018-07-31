Chris Hardwick to Return as Host of NBC's The Wall Next Season

Chris Hardwick is holding onto another one of his many TV hosting gigs: He’ll return as host of the NBC game show The Wall when it returns for Season 3, the network confirms.

Hardwick came under fire last month after accusations of emotional and sexual abuse from his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra first came to light. After an investigation of the claims, though, AMC announced last week that Hardwick would return as host of the popular Walking Dead after-show Talking Dead, as well as Talking With Chris Hardwick. “We take these matters very seriously,” AMC said in a statement, “and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Debuting in December 2016, The Wall features contestants dropping balls down a massive, Plinko-like wall in hopes of winning a huge cash prize. Hardwick serves as the host, as well as an executive producer. When the allegations against Hardwick first surfaced, NBC announced they would “assess the situation and take appropriate action based on the outcome.” Production on the 20-episode Season 3 is set to begin this fall.

Hardwick will appear on NBC even sooner, actually: He’s set to serve as a guest judge on an episode of America’s Got Talent airing next Tuesday, Aug. 7.