NBC Will Assess Chris Hardwick Situation and 'Take Appropriate Action' Against Host of The Wall

Chris Hardwick’s future as host of The Wall has yet to be determined, according to NBC.

The Peacock network on Saturday released a statement in light of allegations of abuse leveled against Hardwick by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. It reads as follows:

These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.

NBC’s statement comes just hours after AMC announced that it would not air Season 2 of Hardwick’s Talking, which was scheduled to premiere on Sunday night. What’s more, Hardwick will no longer moderate planned AMC and BBC America panels at San Diego Comic-Con in July. No word yet on the future of post-Walking Dead talk show Talking Dead, which Hardwick has hosted since 2011.

Hardwick’s former company, Nerdist Industries, has also addressed the controversy, insisting that Hardwick has had “no operational involvement with Nerdist” for years. Meanwhile, all references to Hardwick were scrubbed from Nerdist.com.

NBC’s response comes two days after Dykstra, an actress and former Nerdist web host, published a blog post on Medium accusing an unnamed ex of emotional and sexual abuse during their three-year relationship; many quickly connected her account to her relationship with Hardwick. In response, Hardwick released a statement on Friday, denying that he ever sexually assaulted her.