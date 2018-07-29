Gilmore Girls: Netflix Exec Offers Update on Potential Second Revival

A second Gilmore Girls revival is officially TBD. At the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Sunday, Netflix’s VP or original content, Cindy Holland, maintained that there are no current talks to spearhead a follow-up to 2016’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

“We haven’t discussed it at all,” she told reporters. “But [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls.”

Sherman-Palladino is, of course, currently busy with Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which earlier this month bagged 14 Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Comedy Series. However, as TVLine first reported, Sherman-Palladino’s Amazon deal includes an “out” clause that would allow her and fellow EP Daniel Palladino to make another season of Gilmore.

Last year, Gilmore leading lady Lauren Graham weighed in on the subject of a second revival, telling TVLine, “Now it’s become what can we [still] do with this story that’s satisfying, that [makes it] worth continuing, that will be gratifying to the people who care so much about it. I don’t know if there’s a need to do more. I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.” Several weeks later, Graham hinted at the possibility of a one-off holiday movie during a TVLine Podcast Q&A.

In March 2017, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos confirmed to TVLine that he had spoken to Team Palladino about a sequel to A Year in the Life. “We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [Amy and Dan] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.’