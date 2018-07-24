Wayward Sisters' Kathryn Newton Boards Netflix's YA Survival Drama

And you thought Claire Novak was wayward…

Wayward Sisters‘ Kathryn Newton has been cast as a teen suddenly bereft of all adult guidance in an untitled series from Party of Five creator Christopher Keyser, our sister site Variety reports.

In the new Netflix series, a group of teens in a small town realize that all of the adults in their community have disappeared, leaving the adolescents to figure out how to survive on their own. Marc Webb (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will executive-produce the 10-episode first season with Keyser.

Newton will play Allie, who has grown up as second fiddle to her older sister, Kim. Allie eventually will provide inspiration for Kim to step up and become a leader of the unmoored teens.

In addition to her runs on Supernatural and Big Little Lies (as Abigail), Newton’s TV credits include Halt and Catch Fire, BBC’s Little Women mini and Gary Unmarried. She also starred in the backdoor pilot for the Supernatural spinoff Wayward Sisters, which The CW chose not to order to series earlier this year.

During the Supernatural panel at San Diego Comic-Con Sunday, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said that fans should expect Jody Mills and some other members of the Wayward family to show up in Supe this season. Now, though, Newton’s work on Big Little Lies Season 2 and this new role could make a return to the CW series tough.