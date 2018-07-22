The Walking Dead Gang Discusses Daryl's Sex Life, Negan's Redemption and Rumors of Rick's Replacement

Most fans of The Walking Dead have probably read the story that Norman Reedus will become the series’ lead following Andrew Lincoln’s departure during Season 9. But when Reedus stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite Saturday with co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, he was quick to set the record straight.

“That’s not happening,” Reedus told Michael Ausiello. “That’s an Internet story that somebody made up. No one is going to take over Rick’s place. That’s not how this show rolls.”

Reedus also opened up about the prospect of Daryl finally hooking up with someone. Though eight seasons is a looong dry spell, “I’m glad we’ve played him the way we’ve played him,” he said. “If we would’ve had some hot, steamy barn sex, it would be over and done. I don’t think he’s that type of a guy. When he does it, he’ll be in love.”

Speaking of love, Reedus suggested that that’s what we’d fall in with Negan once we’d gotten a load of Morgan’s work this season. “Finally,” Reedus cracked, “he decided to act on the show.”

Morgan himself seemed less sure that viewers would be able to forgive Glenn and Abraham’s killer. However, he did believe that his character could be redeemed “to a certain degree. In this apocalyptic Walking Dead world, I think you can come back from [the things he’s done]… But first Negan has to survive what he’s going through now” being incarcerated.

Also included in the Q&A is a discussion of how Season 9 has a female-driven “sensitivity and grace but [also] the ferociousness of a brand-new show,” talk of Lauren Cohan’s future as Maggie, and Hurd reflecting upon her reaction to the news that Lincoln was ready to call it a day. Press PLAY on the video above to check it out, then hit the comments with your hopes for Season 9. If Rick has to go, how would you write him off?