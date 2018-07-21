Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 22

'Burden of Truth' series premiere (Courtesy of The CW)

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “go90” is was, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find three series premieres (including Stephen King anthology Castle Rock and Kristin Kreuk vehicle Burden of Truth), three season finales (including FX’s critically acclaimed Pose and USA Network’s Colony) and four series finales (including ABC-turned-CMT soap Nashville and the one-and-done Ghosted).

Sunday, July 22

9 pm Pose Season 1 finale (FX; officially renewed)

9:30 pm Ghosted series finale (Fox; officially cancelled)

Monday, July 23

8:30 pm Stuck In the Middle series finale (Disney Channel; officially cancelled)

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? 100th CW episode (The CW)

Tuesday, July 24

10 pm The Last Defense Season 1 finale (ABC)

Wednesday, July 25

12 am Castle Rock series premiere (Hulu; first three episodes; read “B” review)

8 pm Young & Hungry series finale (Freeform; two episodes)

8 pm Burden of Truth series premiere (The CW)

8 pm World of Dance time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm Colony Season 3 finale (USA Network; not yet renewed)

Thursday, July 26

9 pm Nashville series finale (CMT)

10 pm Swedish Dicks Season 2 premiere (Pop)

Friday, July 27

12 am Orange Is the New Black Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all 13 episodes; watch trailer)

Saturday, July 28

8 pm Pink Collar Crimes series premiere (CBS)

