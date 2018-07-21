Supergirl @ Comic-Con: 'Grounded' Season 4 Brings Back Kara the Reporter

Supergirl is getting back to her roots in Season 4 — or Kara Danvers‘ roots, to be exact.

“Kara Danvers the reporter is going to be as big of a hero this season as Supergirl,” executive producer Jessica Queller previewed during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The EP promised that there will be “a lot of CatCo.” as journalism is “going to be a big part of the season.”

The more down-to-Earth storyline is driven by a desire to touch on real-life topical issues. “Last year, we were in outer space a lot,” EP Robert Rovner acknowledged. “This year, we wanted to make the show a little more grounded. We wanted to take this opportunity to reflect on some of the things that are happening in our world.”

“We’re living in a very divisive world right, and National City is going to reflect that,” Queller added, revealing that the theme of the season is, “What Is Stronger: Hope or Fear?” As part of that arc, “There is going to be this rising anti-alien sentiment,” leaving Supergirl to wonder, “How can she be a beacon of hope when she represents what people are afraid of?”

RELATEDSupergirl Season 4 Adds Sam Witwer as the Villainous Agent Liberty

Other highlights from the panel Q&A:

* Speaking about the Red Son-ish cliffhanger from the Season 3 finale, Rovner said, “We tease it out in the beginning, and then it becomes a big centerpiece [in] the latter part of the season.”

* “Balance is a big thing for [Alex] this season,” Chyler Leigh previewed. With her new title at the DEO, “she’s stepping in and trying to find her footing,” while also juggling her desire to start a family. “Motherhood, that side of it, will be part of the journey.”

* Now that Jesse Rath is a series regular, “there’s a learning curve” for Brainy back on Earth, the actor shared. “Also this season, socially, he will butt heads with a couple people,” DEO boss Alex included.

* The show’s newest addition, Nicole Maines, described her character, Nia — the first-ever transgender superhero on TV — as “so wide-eyed” and “so pure.” “She’s worked for Cat Grant in Washington, D.C., and she’s been sent to National City,” where “she’s taken under Kara’s wing” as a reporter and superhero, the actress described. “She has this ferocious drive to protect and to fight against discrimination. She’s the superhero we need right now.”

* Mehcad Brooks hinted that there will be “fallout” from James choosing to unmask himself as Guardian last season.

* What will the characters make of Kate Kane aka Batwoman, in this December’s Arrowverse crossover? “I think Alex might really like her,” EP Sarah Schechter surmised with a smile. “I think strong women like each other, and strong women support each other. They definitely have very different ways of behaving in the world, but I think, ultimately, they’ll agree that women should be in charge.”

Supergirl Season 4 premieres on its new night, Sunday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on The CW, leading into the Charmed reboot.