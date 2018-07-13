Sweetbitter Renewed for Season 2

Order up! Starz apparently really likes the taste of Sweetbitter: The restaurant drama based on Stephanie Danler’s novel has been renewed for Season 2, the premium cable network announced Friday.

Season 1, which premiered in May and ended in June, consisted of six half-hour episodes. The sophomore run will up that number to 10.

The series’ return date is to be determined.

Danler, an executive producer on the series, told TVLine in April that she and EP Stuart Zicherman considered Season 1 a prologue to the real action of the book.

“Originally, we had talked about doing 8 or 10 episodes. When Stu and I decided to do six, we thought a lot about what kind of story we could tell with the depth that we wanted to achieve,” she said. She added that the adaption allowed for a deeper explanation of Ella’s introduction to the Big Apple.

“I think arriving to New York is something that I blow through in 10 pages in the book,” Danler said. “To slow down with it and to see the hardships and the loneliness and to let it linger so that she doesn’t magically have a group of friends and magically have a job and magically have a perfect apartment, made it more realistic and also better sets us up to tell the story of the restaurant and the people that she’s found there.”

In a statement, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said, that Season 1 “gave audiences a taste of the characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant, leaving them wanting more — which we will deliver with a second helping of Sweetbitter…The immersion of the audience into the world in and around the restaurant will deepen as the series looks further into the complexities of Tess’ awakening and the lives of her new friends and colleagues in the second season.”

Are you excited about Sweetbitter Season 2? Hit the comments and let us know!