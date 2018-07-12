Roseanne Scores Emmy Nominations, Despite ABC Revival's Cancellation

Roseanne as we knew it may not exist anymore, but that didn’t stop the ABC series from nabbing two Emmy nods Thursday.

Laurie Metcalf was nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy category for her portrayal of Jackie in the revival. The show also garnered a nom for Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series for editor Brian Schnuckel’s work on the “Darlene V. David” episode.

Metcalf won three Emmys for playing Jackie during the series’ original run. Schnuckel has one previous nomination, for the special Here’s to You, Charlie Brown: 50 Great Years.

In May, ABC cancelled the revived sitcom after star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist “joke” in which she described former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American, as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. The network later halted its For Your Consideration Emmy campaign for the show.

Barr — whose unapologetic support of President Trump bled into the show’s storyline (i.e. her character was also an out-and-proud Trumper) — later apologized for the remark, but it wasn’t enough to save her eponymous series.

In a statement at the time, Channing Dungey, president of ABC said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

ABC’s revival of the blue-collar comedy was highly successful. The two-episode premiere averaged 18.2 million total viewers and a 5.2 demo rating, making it the highest-rated comedy telecast in three-and-a-half years. The network ordered an 11th season four days after the March premiere.

In June, ABC announced that it had greenlit a Roseanne spinoff, tentatively titled The Conners, that would reunite the original series’ cast — including Sara Gilbert (as Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (DJ) — as well as executive producer Tom Werner and showrunner Bruce Helford. Barr, however, will not return and will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.